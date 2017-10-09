JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Backers of a proposed ballot measure that aims to halt lawmaker’s allowances when they fail to approve a state operating budget before deadline are working to gather more than 32,000 signatures by January to place the measure on the 2018 ballot.

The Juneau Empire reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2zaJ1BM ) that Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott approved the measure, which allows backers to gather signatures. The measure would stop per-diem payments to lawmakers when a budget deadline has passed, but also seeks to toughen conflict-of-interest disclosure rules, prohibit most state-paid foreign travel by legislators, further restrict the ability of lobbyists to buy food and drink for lawmakers and restrict campaign donations from foreign corporations.

Backers must have the signatures of at least 32,127 registered voters by Jan. 16.

