HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state health department is holding a public hearing Thursday on a proposal to modify the amount of growing space medical marijuana providers can have per registered patient.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services initially recommended up to 50 square feet (4.6 square meters) of canopy space per patient, but lawmakers questioned if that could lead to overproduction and illegal sales.

The department proposed new limits that would range from 14.5 to 20 square feet (1.3 to 1.8 square meters) per patient, depending on patient numbers.

People can also comment Thursday on proposals that testing labs be insured and maintain a $25,000 surety bond payable to the department if the lab fails to follow the security plan or allows for the theft or diversion of marijuana.

Other new regulations took effect on April 10.