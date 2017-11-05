AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature will consider a proposal to restore school-based health centers in an upcoming legislative session.
Lewiston Democratic Rep. Jim Handy submitted the bill. He says it would restore 15 school-based health clinics that lost funding last July.
Most of the money for the clinics came through the Fund for a Healthy Maine and federal matching money. Money for the fund was eliminated, and the loss of that money in turn eliminated the matching federal grants.
The Legislative Council voted to approve Handy’s request for a bill to be heard in the next session, which starts in the new year.
