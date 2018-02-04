BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Property owners at a central Ohio community say they were shocked to learn parts of their property encroach on state land along the berm of Buckeye Lake dam and must be removed.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a dozen Buckeye Lake property owners living alongside the 4-mile-long dam have received letters from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources telling them what parts of their property must be dismantled.

Greg Brewer says that would mean removing a portion of home’s roof, porch and steps. Brewer says it could cost as much as $200,000 to remodel a home he bought a year ago for $650,000.

An ODNR spokesman says the homeowners’ property encroaches on a sidewalk being constructed alongside the dam, which has been rebuilt because of fears that it would fail.

