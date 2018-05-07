BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A propane tank explosion in a Vermont town caused a massive blaze that took fire officials more than 16 hours to get under control.

The Barre Fire Department says a large propane tank exploded Saturday evening was burning through the night until Sunday. The Vermont State Hazmat Team along with several other fire departments assisted, working to control the flames overnight.

Officials say they prevented a second tank from exploding during the fire as well.

No injuries have been reported, though some residents in the area were evacuated.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.