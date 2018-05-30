SOLEN, N.D. (AP) — Morton County authorities say preliminary findings indicate a propane leak might have caused a weekend house explosion in rural Solen.
Sheriff’s officials say a man was walking out of the home Sunday morning when it exploded and caught fire. He survived but suffered an arm injury. The home was destroyed.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the incident remains under investigation.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- Televangelist wants his followers to pay for a $54 million private jet. It's his fourth plane.
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- Canada to buy major pipeline to ensure it gets built VIEW
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com