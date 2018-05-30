SOLEN, N.D. (AP) — Morton County authorities say preliminary findings indicate a propane leak might have caused a weekend house explosion in rural Solen.

Sheriff’s officials say a man was walking out of the home Sunday morning when it exploded and caught fire. He survived but suffered an arm injury. The home was destroyed.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the incident remains under investigation.

