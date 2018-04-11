Share story

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama youth evangelist has been arrested on child sex charges.

Media outlets report that police in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover arrested 37-year-old Paul Edward Acton Bowen of Southside on multiple charges involving a boy between the ages of 12 and 16.

Police Capt. Gregg Rector calls the case “disturbing” because of the man’s position with Acton Bowen Outreach. Bowen is a public speaker who has written three books for sale online.

Records show Bowen was freed on bond early Wednesday.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Bowen, and no one responded to a message sent to a phone number listed for him on a court docket.

Bowen is charged with offenses including second-degree sodomy and second-degree sex abuse. Rector says the victim is a family acquaintance.

