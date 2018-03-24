LAS VEGAS (AP) — A dry winter for the region feeding the Colorado River means Lake Mead’s water level could drop, but not enough to trigger an emergency shortage declaration that would force water cutbacks in Nevada and Arizona.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that U.S. Bureau of Reclamation projections expect the reservoir east of Las Vegas to fall as much as 11 feet (3 meters) by the end of the year, about two feet (0.6 meters) above the trigger line.

If a federal shortage declaration was called, Nevada would be required to reduce its river use by 4 percent and Arizona would cut back by 11 percent.

The river system supplies about 90 percent of the Las Vegas area’s drinking water.

