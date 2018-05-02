RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded an $11 million contract to widen a 3.5-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 1 in Richmond County.
A department news release says a South Carolina construction company will widen the highway between just north of Rockingham Motor Speedway and north of Fox Road. The project will increase mobility by adding a travel lane in each direction on the highway east of Rockingham.
According to the department, R.E. Goodson Construction of Darlington can begin the project after July 2 with a completion date of spring 2021.
This was one of eight road and bridge contracts worth $56.5 million recently awarded by NCDOT.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW