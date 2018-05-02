RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded an $11 million contract to widen a 3.5-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 1 in Richmond County.

A department news release says a South Carolina construction company will widen the highway between just north of Rockingham Motor Speedway and north of Fox Road. The project will increase mobility by adding a travel lane in each direction on the highway east of Rockingham.

According to the department, R.E. Goodson Construction of Darlington can begin the project after July 2 with a completion date of spring 2021.

This was one of eight road and bridge contracts worth $56.5 million recently awarded by NCDOT.