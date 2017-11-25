HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A project by the Hawaii Forest Institute is aiming to establish a homegrown Christmas tree industry on the Big Island by the finding the right environmental conditions for coniferous trees.

Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that several acres of Douglas fir trees have been growing on the island through the Aina Mauna Christmas Tree Demonstration Project since 2014.

Hawaii Forest Industry Association officials say there have been three more plantings of 600 seedlings each on Department of Hawaiian Homeland trust lands since the first planting.

Officials say the first trees were expected to reach sufficient size within six to seven years, but the growth has slowed.

Officials say the project is expanding its scope to research different tree species that might better survive in warmer temperatures at lower altitudes.

