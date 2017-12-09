SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A proposed two-state project would treat North Platte River water in Wyoming and send water in a pipeline from the treatment plant to western Nebraska.

The Platte Alliance Water Supply includes 11 communities and rural water districts in both states, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported . Member communities along the line would contract with the project alliance for the treated water.

Many of those communities have water that exceeds federal standards for arsenic, uranium and nitrates, according to Project Manager Jeff Fuller.

“Treating for arsenic, uranium and nitrates is more expensive than standard water treatment that removes dissolved solids,” Fuller said. “Water quality for every municipality changes as they continue to drill wells. They have to drill new ones when existing wells fall out of compliance.”

Water would be treated in Guernsey, Wyoming, where the water quality is higher and treatment is more cost effective. A 100-mile pipeline and gravity transmission would then transfer water from that plant to Bridgeport, Nebraska.

“A water project of this sort is needed for both life and economic development up and down the North Platte,” Fuller said. “And because it’s a regional system with many players, there are economies of scale for treatment costs.”

Officials are now studying the project’s viability.

“We should have some results available within a year,” Fuller said. “But from numerous studies over the years, this seems to be the best solution. Municipalities won’t have to worry about the long-term quality of their water.”

A public meeting about the project will be held in the spring.

