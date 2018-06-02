MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — More than 200 New Hampshire activists have gathered at a community college to attend workshops on gun violence prevention, climate change and other progressive issues.
The seventh annual New Hampshire Progressive Summit on Saturday in Manchester is being attended by Democratic Congresswoman Annie Kuster, of Hopkinton, and other state leaders. The summit is sponsored by more than 30 advocacy organizations and campaigns. This year’s theme is “Resistance to Power.”
Officials say that previous years have helped shape the course forward for progressives in New Hampshire.
The event includes a rally in Manchester for gun violence awareness.
