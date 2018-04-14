MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A state official says crews have made progress in putting out a large mulch fire in southern Indiana that’s burning for its third day.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security spokesman David Hosick said Saturday the fire at the Fibertech plant in Mitchell was 90 percent contained. He says crews continued using heavy equipment to reach the burning sections.

Hosick says rainfall Saturday in the area about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Indianapolis was helping douse the fire.

Officials say more than 50 people sought treatment at emergency rooms on Thursday and Friday because of smoke-related complaints. Hosick says he had no additional illness reports Saturday but people were still being urged to avoid the smoke’s path.

Fire crews could remain at the scene for a few more days.