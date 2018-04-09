DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A new sponsorship will help The Henry Ford offer programming for young children at the history attraction in suburban Detroit.

Those involved announced Monday that a three-year, $210,000 sponsorship from PNC Bank will help The Henry Ford provide preschool programming in STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.

PNC Bank also will provide more than 1,000 young students per year with field trips to The Henry Ford, which includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village.

In addition to the sponsorship, the PNC Foundation has committed $108,000 for field trips and a monthly program for preschoolers called PNC Tinkering for Tots. The PNC Foundation supports efforts to help prepare children up to age 5 for school and life.