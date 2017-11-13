PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — An annual program will distribute 500 free turkeys to needy families in Pontiac.

The 5th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pontiac City Hall. Identification is required. Only one turkey will be given to each household on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community Network Services, the Oakland County sheriff’s office, Pontiac Mayor Deidre Waterman and Oakland Integrated Healthcare Network are taking part in the giveaway.

Community Network Services is a private, nonprofit human services agency. It created the program which has given free turkeys to more than 1,600 families over the past four years.

Chief Executive Michael Garrett says “it is the community’s collective duty to take care of one another.”