DETROIT (AP) — More than 6,000 home-bound senior citizens will receive Thanksgiving meals through a collaboration between the Ford Motor Co. Fund and the Detroit Area Agency on Aging.

Employees of the automaker, their families and other community members will assemble freshly prepared meals Wednesday. The meals will be delivered Thursday to homes.

A $50,000 donation from the Ford Motor Co. Fund to the Detroit Area Agency on Aging will pay for the food and also provide additional funding for daily meal service throughout the year.

This is the 10th consecutive year for the Holiday Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving program.

The Detroit Area Agency on Aging and Ford Motor Co. Fund also will hold a Dec. 3 telethon on WADL-TV to support the Meals on Wheels program.