DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A program in Macon County in central Illinois allows those sentenced to community service to donate food instead.

The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports the Macon County Probation Office effort lets people receive credit for one hour of community service for every $5 of food they donate. The food goes to churches and missions throughout the county.

Macon County probation supervisor Jim Taylor says the program started in 2015 with a judge’s approval to help an annual food drive and it was so successful the office continued it. He says an entire community service sentence can be completed by donating food. Those donating must show a receipt for when, where and how the food was purchased.

Taylor says $100,000 worth of food has been exchanged for 20,000 community service hours.

