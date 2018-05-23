BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore will now pay a maximum of $2,500 toward cleanup cost associated with some basement sewage backups.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city launched the reimbursement program last month under a federally supervised program to modernize its aged, leaky sewer system.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works says the backups must be caused by wet weather surcharging and reported within 24 hours to be eligible. Being a residential customer is also among the requirements.

The newspaper says sewage backs up into basement toilets or drains across Baltimore thousands of times every year because the system is overloaded with rain.

More information about the program and application forms can be found on the city’s website.