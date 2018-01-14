JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska elementary school is embracing a program that aims to increase understanding of the effects of childhood trauma in the learning process.
The Juneau Empire reports Natalie Turner, the assistant director of the Child and Family Research Unit at Washington State University, is working with fourth-graders at Glacier Valley Elementary in Juneau as part of CLEAR (or Collaborative Learning for Educational Achievement and Resilience) in hopes to help students who have suffered from trauma to perform better in school and society.
Studies have shown that children with more adverse childhood experiences than others usually don’t perform as well in school and often end up in more legal trouble as adults.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com