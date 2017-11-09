RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Every public four-year college and university in Virginia will participate in a program aimed at helping thousands of high school students apply to college.

During Virginia College Application Week — Nov. 13 through Nov. 17 — participating students are encouraged to submit at least one college application.

This year, 66 high schools around the state are participating in the college-access program. Participating high schools have 50 percent or more of students eligible for free or reduced lunches.

Among those taking part this year are 41 postsecondary institutions, including all 15 public four-year colleges and universities, the Virginia Community College System and seven Virginia private nonprofit institutions.

Some schools are offering on-site acceptances, and many are waiving application fees.