AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — An Air Force falcon injured at West Point during a prank before Saturday’s annual rivalry game between the two service academies is back home and showing signs of improvement.

Air Force Academy spokesperson Lt. Col. Tracy A. Bunko says 22-year-old Aurora “was able to fly around in her pen” on Sunday.

Bunko calls the development “an extremely good sign” and says the academy is “grateful for the outpouring of support and optimistic for Aurora’s recovery.”

Bunko says the falcon will continue to be evaluated and antibiotics will be given to prevent infection.

Army officials at West Point apologized Sunday for the injuries to the falcon and promised a full investigation.

