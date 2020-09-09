WASHINGTON — Jessica Krug, a George Washington University associate history professor who lied about being Black, has resigned, officials said Wednesday.

Krug’s classes on Latin American and African history will be taught by other faculty members, according to the university’s Twitter account.

Krug, a White woman whose academic career has centered on African and Latin American history, revealed in a Medium blog post last week that she had been lying about her race. She said she has claimed multiple racial identities, including African American, North African and Black Caribbean.

“For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies,” Krug wrote in the post.

Krug did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GWU’s history department responded to Krug’s blog post by calling for her resignation. She had been teaching at the university since 2012.

“With what she has termed her ‘audaciously deceptive’ appropriation of an Afro-Caribbean identity, she has betrayed the trust of countless current and former students, fellow scholars of Africana Studies, colleagues in our department and throughout the historical discipline, as well as community activists in New York City and beyond,” the department said in a statement. Krug, outside of teaching, was an activist who opposed gentrification in New York.

“With her conduct, Dr. Krug has raised questions about the veracity of her own research and teaching,” department officials said in the statement.