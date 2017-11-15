FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A university professor says conditions in the Flint River were a “recipe” for the bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease.
Civil engineering professor Shawn McElmurry testified Wednesday at a court hearing for Nick Lyon, the Michigan health director who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the Flint water crisis.
McElmurry says the Flint River had organic matter and iron, which can contribute to legionella. Flint used the river for water in 2014 and 2015.
Lyon is accused of waiting too long to tell the public about a Legionnaires’ outbreak during that time. A judge must decide if there’s enough evidence to send him to trial.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Critic’s choice: The 10 best new Seattle-area restaurants reviewed during the past year | Taste VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
McElmurry and a team from Wayne State University were hired by the state to study the outbreak. He says Lyon wasn’t always in favor of their work.