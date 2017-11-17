FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A university professor hired to investigate Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area says Michigan’s health director discouraged him from testing home filters.

Shawn McElmurry of Wayne State University returned to the witness stand Friday. A judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Nick Lyon to trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge and other crimes.

Prosecutors say Lyon waited too long to tell the public about a Legionnaires’ outbreak in the Flint area in 2014 and 2015. Flint was using the Flint River for water at that time.

McElmurry wasn’t hired until after the state acknowledged the Legionnaires’ problem in 2016. He says there was a “general resistance” to sampling.

McElmurry says he was “disgusted” when Lyon said he “can’t save everyone.” Defense lawyer Chip Chamberlain says the comment was taken out of context.