LELAND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi university professor has died and two other people remain hospitalized following a weekend car wreck.

Delta State University says education professor Cheryl Cummins died in the Saturday wreck. The 51-year-old Cummins was the director of field experiences, helping coordinate student teaching for aspiring educators.

Husband Mark Cummins was in good condition Tuesday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He is an aircraft repair technician and inspector in Delta State’s commercial aviation program.

Also still hospitalized is 54-year-old Samuel Ford, who was driving a second vehicle. Local media report that Ford’s SUV was traveling the wrong way on U.S. 82 in Leland when it hit the Cummins’ car. Both vehicles overturned. Cheryl Cummins died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Leland police are investigating.