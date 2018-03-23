SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah rugby fans now have a local professional sports team that they can get behind.

Fans welcomed the Utah Warriors rugby team and Major League Rugby on Thursday at an inaugural event at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

The Deseret News reports Major League Rugby is the first professional sports league headquartered in the state.

The league will hold a seven-team competition with Rugby New York as an eighth team expected to be a full participant in 2019

League participants include Utah Warriors, Austin Elite Rugby, Glendale Raptors, Houston SaberCats, New Orleans Gold, San Diego Legion and Seattle Seawolves.

The Warriors will play their first match against the Glendale Raptors March 30 at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com