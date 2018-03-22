UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A government-funded safe house for abused women has been plagued with problems for decades and the government continues to rely on its nonprofit operator despite complaints about substandard service and battered conditions.

Marriage license fees collected by the county are required to go toward nonprofit Family Crisis Center of Prince George’s County. It received $385,000 in fees in addition to hundreds of thousands of dollars in county and state grants.

The shelter temporarily closed last year amid complaints of rash-inducing molds, mice, rotten food and other issues.

Interim director Michele Williams tells The Washington Post that most funding is allocated for personnel, rather than food or repairs, and she’s asking the state to change that. The state says it’s the county’s job to ensure the shelter is properly managed.

