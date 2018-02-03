EAST LAKE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say the mechanism that raises and lowers a drawbridge on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern North Carolina was broken, closing the bridge for about four hours.
The Department of Transportation said the Alligator River bridge that connects the Outer Banks to most of the rest of the state became stuck around 8 a.m. Saturday. The bridge was fixed by noon.
The shortest detour around the bridge is on U.S. 264, but doubles the typical 30-mile (48-kilometer) trip.
The two-lane bridge carries U.S. 64 over the Intracoastal Waterway about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the Outer Banks.
The DOT did not say on its website what broke on the drawbridge.
Less than a dozen drawbridges remain in North Carolina.