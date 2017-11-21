NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (AP) — State and local authorities are trying to determine what triggered explosions and a fire at a Hudson Valley cosmetics factory, killing one employee and injuring nearly three dozen other workers and firefighters.
The blasts occurred about 25 minutes apart Monday morning at Verla International in the Orange County town of New Windsor, 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of New York City.
Seven firefighters from the city of Newburgh were among the injured when they were caught in the second explosion after responding to the first blast.
Authorities announced Monday night that the body of a male employee had been found inside the factory.
State health and environmental conservation specialists have been dispatched to the scene to monitor air and water quality in the area around the plant, which includes a manufacturing operation and warehouse.