MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say most of the youth football players and adults who were injured when a charter bus rolled off an interstate and overturned in Arkansas have been released from hospitals. Authorities have identified the bus driver and a child who was killed.
Saline County Deputy Coroner Allen West confirmed Tuesday that 9-year-old Kameron Johnson died when the bus crashed early Monday along Interstate 30 near Benton, Arkansas.
The children from the Orange Mound Youth Association in Memphis were returning home after playing in a weekend tournament in the Dallas area.
At least 45 people were injured. Four children and one adult remain hospitalized.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. The bus driver told state police that she lost control. Police identified her as 65-year-old Eula Jarrett of Tennessee.