WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate the shooting death of the husband of an Oklahoma zookeeper and Libertarian Party candidate for governor.
Joseph Maldonado — a self-described actor and musician known as “Joe Exotic” — said his husband accidentally shot himself Friday at The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. Maldonado runs the zoo.
Garvin County Sheriff’s Office deputies said 23-year-old Travis Maldonado shot himself in the head in the zoo gift shop. Authorities continue to review surveillance video.
Maldonado told KOCO News 5 that his husband made a careless mistake that ended his life.
The Oklahoma Libertarian Party in May announced Maldonado’s candidacy. Gov. Mary Fallin is term-limited, and her seat is open for the 2018 election
Maldonado’s made John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” when his 2016 write-in presidential run was featured.