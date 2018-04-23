NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a former probation officer has been charged with exchanging sex for leniency for people on probation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that 51-year-old Christian Tyrone has been charged with two counts of official misconduct in Dickson County.

Investigators say he exchanged sexual favors for leniency in payments made by probationers from April through September last year.

TBI says Tyrone had been arrested and booked into Dickson County jail on $2,000 bond.

Online court records show he has been released from custody. Records do not show if he has a lawyer.