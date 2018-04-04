JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The professional skier who last week was injured on Cody Peak remains in critical condition at a hospital intensive care unit.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Wednesday that Bryce Newcomb is breathing on his own but remains unresponsive with a severe brain injury.

Newcomb was injured when a cornice, or an overhanging snow mass, broke loose and sent him tumbling down the mountain.

Newcomb, a sponsored skier, is a regular in the Teton backcountry. He is a Jackson resident but grew up skiing in Sun Valley, Idaho.

He had successfully skied the line that failed him two weeks before the March 27 incident.

Newcomb was wearing a helmet, but his friends believe he hadn’t buckled it yet because it fell off during his fall.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com