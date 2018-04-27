QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Drivers in Queen Creek were taken by surprise by an electronic road sign that appeared to be endorsing Hitler.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says it began receiving calls around 2:30 a.m. Friday about a sign along a highway displaying the message “Hail Hitler.”
KNXV-TV in Phoenix reports sheriff’s officials were unable to reach the private company that owns the sign and Pinal County’s public works department.
Crews later covered up the sign and the message has since been removed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
The TV station says the owners of the sign have not returned a message seeking comment.