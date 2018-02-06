COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A political action committee dedicated to electing Democratic women has endorsed Connie Pillich, the lone female remaining in the Democratic May primary for governor.
Backing from EMILY’s List could boost Pillich, a former Air Force captain and ex-state lawmaker, in a five-way primary that includes former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray and former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH’-nich).
Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill plan to turn in their petitions on Tuesday, a day ahead of the filing deadline. The fifth candidate is Youngstown-area state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee).
EMILY’s List President Stephanie Schriock says it’s “beyond time” for Ohio to elect a woman governor. Her group’s endorsement of Pillich comes amid a wave of women seeking election nationwide.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Contractor files $12.5M lawsuit over work on Sound Transit’s Capitol Hill light-rail station | transit
- Will the Washington Huskies make the NCAA Tournament? Here's what national media members think.
- As NFL offseason begins, Seahawks' Super Bowl odds are the longest they've been since 2012