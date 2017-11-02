PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Money is continuing to pour into the campaign for a casino in southern Maine in the final days leading up to the election.
Campaign finance reports indicate nearly $700,000 has been contributed in recent days to Progress for Maine, a political action committee. That includes $450,000 from gambling entrepreneur Shawn Scott’s Capital Seven LLC. The rest came from companies in Tokyo and New York.
That brings to about $5 million the amount raised by the PAC. More than $4 million was also spent to gather signatures. The opposition has raised $700,000.
Voters will have the final say on Nov. 7 on the proposal for the state’s third casino. The referendum is worded in such a way that only Scott or one of his entities could run it.
