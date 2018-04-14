Share story

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Syrian-Americans have expressed anger at the missile strike on their homeland as they celebrated their country’s independence day at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Morning Call of Allentown reports about 50 Syrians chanted in Arabic and sang the Syrian national anthem at the annual event. They also sang the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

The rally in Allentown is usually a celebration of Syria’s independence. But the Syrian community, one of the largest in the U.S., is deeply divided about its feelings about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

On Saturday, those commemorating Syria’s independence from France in 1946 were on Assad’s side, calling Friday’s missile strike by the U.S., Britain and France illegal.

Others in Allentown’s Old Syria neighborhood who did not attend the flag-raising say there is fear and a sense of betrayal among some in the Syrian community.

