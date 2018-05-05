NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An election-year Tennessee legislative session tinged by national attention on a deadly school shooting in Florida saw many high-profile gun bills fail, including Republican efforts to ease gun laws and Democratic pushes to establish more restrictions.
Lawmakers approved a bipartisan bill that would let school districts pay off-duty law enforcement officers to serve as armed school officers during school hours or school-sponsored events. They also cleared a budget that Republican Gov. Bill Haslam infused with another $30.2 million to improve school safety after the Florida shooting in February.
But few bills that vastly change gun rights made their way to Haslam’s desk.
The highest-profile gun bill that lawmakers rejected would have allowed school districts to decide whether to let teachers undergo training to carry guns in schools.
