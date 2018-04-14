TROUTMAN, N.C. (AP) — At least three visitors to a private zoo in North Carolina are receiving emergency treatment after a large tree toppled in windy conditions onto a passing sightseeing wagon.

It happened Saturday afternoon at Zootastic Park near Troutman, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Charlotte.

Iredell County Emergency Communications Supervisor Jody Sherrill said one person was flown by helicopter and two others were taken by ambulance to hospitals. Sherrill said the area had experienced strong winds.

Photos from the scene show the tree crashed down on two open-sided wagons towed by a tractor, with what appeared to be goats and turkeys nearby.

A zoo employee referred questions to owner Scottie Brown, whose phone would not accept messages.

The eight-year-old zoo’s website said its animals include llamas, kangaroos and camels.