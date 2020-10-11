DENVER — A private security guard hired by a Denver television news station was being held by authorities in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday after opposing rallies between far-right and far-left activists.

The guard, Matthew Dolloff, 30, was being investigated for first-degree murder, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter on Sunday. He was being held in the Denver County Jail, according to court records.

The shooting occurred at 3:37 p.m. local time, south of Civic Center Park, near the Denver Art Museum, as a protest by a right-wing group, Patriot Muster, and a counterprotest organized by a left-wing group, the Denver Communists, began winding down.

It was unclear whether Dolloff, whose surname is spelled in jail records as Doloff, had been charged Sunday. He had a court hearing Sunday morning, records show, but an arrest affidavit was sealed. The district attorney did not respond to requests for comment, and it was unclear if Dolloff had a lawyer.

The victim, who was identified only as a white man, was taken to the hospital, where he died, Joe Montoya, chief of the Police Department’s investigations division, said.

The victim was a member of a biker group that provided volunteer security services for the Patriot Muster, said Weston Imer, a supporter of the group who witnessed the shooting.

A Denver news channel, 9News, reported that a station producer and a contractor had been taken into custody.

“A private security guard who was hired by 9News is the suspect detained by DPD,” the station reported. “It has been the practice of 9News for a number of months to hire private security to protect staff at protests.”

In the moments before the shooting, the victim, who was wearing sunglasses and a face covering and was holding a canister of Mace or similar substance, had gotten into a loud, heated argument with a man wearing a “Black Guns Matter” shirt, videos posted on social media and photographs by The Denver Post show.

The victim is seen in the photos striking Dolloff and spraying at him while Dolloff points a firearm. The victim is then seen splayed on the ground as Dolloff holds the firearm.