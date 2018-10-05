EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Police say a 69-year-old man working as a private security guard was shot and killed early Friday in west Eugene.
Sgt. Tim Haywood says Frank Ledgett, of Springfield, was found dead in a parking lot and police have launched a homicide investigation.
Hayword says Ledgett was working as a security guard on the commercial property before the shooting.
Officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after receiving reports of shots being fired.
The Register-Guard reports that no arrests have been made and police have released few details about the circumstances around Ledgett’s death.
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com