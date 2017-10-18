MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Independent private schools in Vermont say they have a new plan to accept more special education students.

A new draft plan released by the Vermont Independent Schools Association says they want the student’s home school district to pay for all costs associated with special education.

Vermont Public Radio reports the State Board of Education said last year it was going to require independent schools to accept all special education students — which led to a debate between the state and private schools over costs.

Approved Independent Schools Study Committee member Seth Bongartz says if independent schools can access the same special education services and funding as public schools, then the students would be welcomed at the private institutions.

