CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A private contractor has acknowledged there were too many students on a South Carolina school bus earlier this week.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported a photo of students sitting on the floor of a school bus Monday afternoon raised concerns about overcrowding.

Durham School Services spokeswoman Kat Walden said a bus serving C.E. Williams Middle School in Charleston County was too crowded. The Charleston County School District’s transportation contractor says it’s retraining the driver to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Walden said a supervisor would ride the bus route to make sure that all students are safely loaded.

South Carolina funds and maintains a fleet of buses for all public schools. But some local school districts work with private companies to provide drivers or extra buses.

