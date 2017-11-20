VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a private consulting firm has found the body of a 20-year-old man whose canoe capsized last month in a northern Indiana lake.

Indiana Conservation Officers say they were contacted Sunday by Crossman Consulting, which reported finding the body of Keegan Whaling in the north end of Long Lake. Officers assisted with the recovery of Whaling’s body from the water, which had heavy weeds.

Duluth, Minnesota, resident Tom Crossmon was earlier cleared to search Long Lake after earlier search efforts failed. His help was sought by Whaling’s family.

The Valparaiso man and a friend were reportedly canoeing Oct. 29 on Long Lake when their vessel capsized. Whaling never made it back to the 48-acre lake’s shore. Officials say they weren’t wearing life jackets. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.