LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for private companies to operate concession areas at state parks and other locations.
Parks chief Ron Olson says the possibilities range from food service to renting boats or bikes and operating campground stores. Concessionaires can enter into a contract lasting up to seven years.
Those interested in submitting bids are expected to have prior business experience and adequate cash to fund the concession of their choice.
Nearly a dozen parks and recreation areas have openings. Among them are Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Burt Lake State Park in Indian River and Van Riper State Park in Marquette County.
For more information, contact Lori Ruff of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, at 989-275-5151 or ruffl@michigan.gov.