What happens when an inmate locked up as a teenager, and never expecting to get out, is freed at 50, 60 or older? A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that sets out the possible release of former juvenile offenders serving life without parole raises questions about how they’ll handle the outside world. The court’s ruling last year extended an earlier ban on mandatory life without parole to more than 2,000 former teen offenders already in prison. It also sent states scrambling to resentence inmates and prepare some for release.

Some prisons and advocates are trying to work with these inmates, providing training in subjects like decision-making and money management. But critics say not enough is being done.