PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan wants a judge to be disqualified from a lawsuit over the quality of health care in the state’s prisons.

Ryan is seeking to disqualify U.S. Magistrate David Duncan shortly before hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hearings will examine whether the state’s inmate-care provider denied care to avoid paying a fine and whether Ryan should be held in contempt of court for falling short in improving care.

The judge is considering fining the state $1,000 for each instance in which it failed to carry out improvements it promised when it settled the lawsuit in late 2014.

Duncan has voiced frustration over what he described as the state’s “abject failure” to carry out the improvements.

