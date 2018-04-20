CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has ordered New Hampshire prison officials to begin providing records to a disabilities rights organization about the death of an inmate with mental illness.

The Corrections Department said last year that 34-year-old Phillip Borcuk, a resident in the state prison’s residential treatment unit, died after he was heard “engaging in self-injurious behavior.” The Disabilities Rights Center, a federally mandated protection and advocacy agency, sued for access to Borcuk’s records so it can investigate suspected abuse or neglect.

While the lawsuit continues, a federal judge on Thursday granted a preliminary request from the center, and ordered corrections officials to produce the requested records by Friday evening, or explain why the records can’t be produced by that deadline.

Spokesmen for the two sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment.