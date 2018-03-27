NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A foreman at Port Elizabeth who was convicted of collecting a nearly $500,000 annual salary for work he never performed is now headed to federal prison.

Paul Moe Sr. received a two-year sentence on Monday. He also must pay $749,000 in restitution.

The 66-year-old Atlantic Highlands man was convicted last November on wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors say Moe, a member of the International Longshoremen’s Association, showed up for work for as little as eight hours per week from September 2015 through March 2017. But others submitted false timesheets and even credited him for up to 16 hours of overtime a day.